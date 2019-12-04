App State moves to No. 21 in College Football Playoff rankings

Moss Brennan, Editor in Chief
December 3, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Mountaineers moved up four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings to No. 21. They are directly behind fellow Group of Five schools Cincinnati (No. 20), Boise State (No. 19) and Memphis (No. 17).

The top ranked Group of Five school gets to play in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28 in Texas.

The team is also ranked No. 20 in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the Associated Press poll.

The Mountaineers face Louisiana in the Sun Belt Championship game on Saturday at noon at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The game will be aired on ESPN following College Game Day.