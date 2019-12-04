App State moves to No. 21 in College Football Playoff rankings

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Mountaineers moved up four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings to No. 21. They are directly behind fellow Group of Five schools Cincinnati (No. 20), Boise State (No. 19) and Memphis (No. 17).

The top ranked Group of Five school gets to play in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28 in Texas.

The team is also ranked No. 20 in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the Associated Press poll.

The Mountaineers face Louisiana in the Sun Belt Championship game on Saturday at noon at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The game will be aired on ESPN following College Game Day.