App State moves to No. 21 in College Football Playoff rankings
December 3, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Mountaineers moved up four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings to No. 21. They are directly behind fellow Group of Five schools Cincinnati (No. 20), Boise State (No. 19) and Memphis (No. 17).
The top ranked Group of Five school gets to play in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28 in Texas.
The team is also ranked No. 20 in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the Associated Press poll.
The Mountaineers face Louisiana in the Sun Belt Championship game on Saturday at noon at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The game will be aired on ESPN following College Game Day.
Moss Brennan is a junior journalism major with a minor in media studies. He has worked on The Appalachian since freshman year as the Enterprise Editor...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.