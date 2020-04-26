App State NFL free agent signings

This story will be updated as more App State players sign with NFL teams.

Josh Thomas: Buffalo Bills

Former App State safety Josh Thomas has signed a free agent deal with the Buffalo Bills following the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

The Montgomery, Alabama native was a two-year captain and caught seven interceptions and made 163 tackles in his career at App State. Thomas was part of the class that won five bowl games and four Sun Belt titles in the first five years of App State being in the FBS.

He started every game for the Mountaineers in his junior and senior seasons. Thomas caught a pick six in App State’s Sun Belt Championship win over Louisiana in his last game at Kidd Brewer Stadium.