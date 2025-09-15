App State Pikes hold groundbreaking for new chapter house

The Iota Psi Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha, also known as Pike, held a groundbreaking ceremony on the site of their new chapter house on Meadow Pines Trail Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

David Hall, president of Dagger and Key, the cooperation which is developing the house, said the property was chosen due to its proximity to campus and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026.

Hall said the original and first Pike house, which was located off of Highway 105, was bought in the early 1990s and eventually sold. Since then, Pike has been renting in the area.

“We’ve got a very strong alumni base of some 700 that have come through this chapter since the ‘90s,” he said. “A group of us that are really committed to the sustainability of the chapter came together and decided to recommit Pi Kappa Alpha to the university.”

Hunter Tuttle, a senior construction management major and brother of the chapter, said the construction of the designated fraternity house is the “next step” for the chapter. He said the location will serve as a place to congregate and foster the community and culture of the organization.

Tyler Yokeley, also a senior construction management major, said he’s worked in construction for the past three years while at App State, with his experience in construction helping him gain a first person perspective of what it takes to build the house.

Before the groundbreaking, Hall addressed the current members, thanking them, as well as the alumni in attendance and those involved with the project.

One of those addressed was Jason Burke, who helped scout approximately 10 sites for the house. He said he was “happy to pass on the legacy” and the moment came full circle for him since he was one of the first Pike brothers to live in the original house.

Burke said the current site sits on 10 acres, around four of which are suitable to build the house on.