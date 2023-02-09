App State ranked among nation’s best online programs

The university’s online bachelor’s and graduate programs in education, business and nursing ranked among the nation’s best last month for the 2023 year.

According to Appalachian Today, U.S. News & World Report considered different factors while assessing more than 1,800 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs to make its 2023 rankings, such as

Student engagement

Faculty credentials and training

Peer reputations

Student excellence and services

Technologies

App State’s bachelor’s program is ranked in the top 24% of colleges and universities in the U.S. this year according to the “2023 Best Online Programs” released by U.S. News & World Report. The university also received a 26-position increase above last year’s ranking at No. 85 out of 359 schools for online bachelor’s programs.

The university’s Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Nursing Program, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and the online master’s programs in education were also recognized by U.S. News & World Report.

The online bachelor’s programs in business have been on the “Best Online Bachelor’s Programs” list for three consecutive years. This year, App State was ranked within the top 15% of colleges and universities included in the list.

The university offers the BSBA program at the Boone location and this fall, the program will be available at the new Hickory Campus. App State’s BSBA allows students flexibility with their schedules and allows for the program to be completed full-time or part-time making it more accommodating for students, according to The online Management degree at App State.

App State’s master’s education programs were also ranked in this national publication. The programs ranked 74th out of 329 U.S. colleges and universities. The master’s education programs advanced 19 positions since the 2022 rankings.

The university’s online master’s degree in nursing also advanced in the 2023 rankings by 21 positions since its 2022 placing. App State’s program earned the No. 82 spot in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs” rankings making it among the top 44% of schools in the nation included in the list.

Additionally, the university’s MBA program received the No. 110 position in the “Best Online MBA Programs” by U.S. News for 2023. This places the program among the top 32% of recognized schools in the U.S.

The university’s online enrollment for both undergraduate and graduate programs has increased for the third consecutive year. From fall 2021 to fall 2022, online student enrollment grew by 8.8%. Online students make up 8.6% of the university’s total student population, according to Appalachian Today.

The purpose of App State Online is to make learning easier for students by being “designed to meet you wherever you are …With flexible, interactive, regionally accredited bachelor’s and graduate programs that are taught by the same faculty who teach on campus, App State Online allows you to create your own success and transform your life,” as stated on the App State Online webpage.