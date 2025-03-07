The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State recognized as an R2 research university for high research activity, doctorate production

Colin Wishneski, Reporter
March 6, 2025

App State was recognized by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education as an R2 research university in February. This designates universities that spend more than $5 million on research and development and produce at least 20 research doctorates on average yearly. 

According to Appalachian Today, App State surpassed research records last year, spending more than $25 million on research and development. The university also awarded 20 doctoral degrees in the 2022-23 academic year, meeting the requirements for “high research activity.”

This designation will allow for greater research opportunities for App State undergraduates, graduate students and professors. It also can connect App State with other research universities in the country.

The Office of Student Research, a unit of the University College, facilitates undergraduate and graduate research at App State. According to Appalachian Today, the Office of Student Research awarded almost $100,000 to students for research and supported 60 paid undergraduate research assistantships with faculty mentors last year.

The biology department at App State is a significant contributor to the school’s research, with 23 specialized laboratories and research partners, including PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, General Mills and Metagenics according to the Department of Biology homepage .

“It feels like it’s a long time coming,” said Andy Bellemer, an associate professor in the Department of Biology. “A lot of us have already been doing research at this level”.

App State has met the research funding quota for years, but has only recently met the doctoral quota. This is because of the UNC system classifying App State as an undergraduate institution, and has only recently expanded its funding for master’s and doctoral programs.

Bellemer said it is not completely clear whether or not the designation will change the way the UNC system sees and funds the school. Still, he is excited for the possibility of expanded research opportunities.

“I would be able to recruit more grad students and do more in the lab,” Bellemer said. “If the UNC system were to fund graduate programs further, I’d be thrilled”.

