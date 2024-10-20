The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State soccer flattened in road showdown

Parker Egeland, Reporter
October 19, 2024
Rian Hughes

App State soccer traveled to Harrisonburg, Virginia, to take on James Madison Thursday coming off of a 1-1 draw against Marshall. The Mountaineers were looking to extend their point streak to seven games and avoid losing their first game in conference play. However, it was going to be a challenge playing the Dukes, who were first in the Sun Belt, on the road.

Seventeen minutes into the opening half, James Madison scored the opening goal of the game, tapped in by Amanda Attanasi after the ball was played through to her by Ginny Lackey and Jordan Yang. 

Four minutes later, Attanasi found the back of the net again after getting a pass from Ariana Reyes, dribbling past numerous Mountaineer defenders and delivering it into the bottom corner. It was her fifth and sixth goals of the season. The first half ended with James Madison taking 10 shots compared to App State’s one. 

The second half looked like it was going to end at 2-0 for the Dukes, but with eight minutes left, the Dukes scored a third goal, a shot from Lackey that curled into the far corner. It was assisted by Shea Collins and Lexi Vanderlinden, and it was Lackey’s tenth goal of the season.

The game ended with James Madison thrashing App State 3-0. The Dukes dominated this game, taking 27 shots with 13 of them being on target. The Mountaineers took just one shot throughout the entire match.

The Black and Gold look to shake off this loss in a home bout against Arkansas State. The game was rescheduled from Sept. 29 due to Hurricane Helene. The game kicks off on Sunday in Boone at noon.

About the Contributors
Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a sophomore digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his first year writing for the Appalachian.
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
