App State soccer has season ended at hands of Bobcats

Heading into the Sun Belt Conference tournament as the No. 6 seed, the App State soccer team was looking to get back on track after losing their final two games of the regular season. They faced the No. 3 seed Texas State Bobcats Monday and lost 2-0, ending the season for the Black and Gold.

The Bobcats got on the board first with a goal from Mya Ulloa in the 24th minute. The goal was assisted by Mady Soumare and Lily Erb.

The first half ended with Texas State outshooting App State six to three, and App State fouling seven times in the opening frame compared to the Bobcats with three.

Texas State got a second goal early into the second half. In the 49th minute, Soumare got her second goal contribution of the afternoon and her ninth goal of the season. The goal was assisted by Zoe Junior.

In the second half, App State had two shots on target, one by graduate student forward Izzi Wood and one by freshman forward Ellie Garrison, but they were both saved by Bobcats goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman.

The game ended with a Texas State 2-0 win, knocking the Mountaineers out of the Sun Belt tournament.

App State was outshot nine to seven, and Texas State put five shots on target compared to just two from the Mountaineers. The Black and Gold committed 11 fouls compared to five from the Bobcats.

The App State soccer team now looks to 2025 after failing to reach the second round of the Sun Belt tournament for the third year in a row.