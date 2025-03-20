App State softball struggles in Sun Belt opener

The App State softball team traveled to take on Texas State in a three-game weekend series. The Mountaineers lost all three games in their first Sun Belt series of the year.

This was the first Sun Belt opponent under new head coach Whitney Jones.

The Black and Gold lost the first game on Friday 2-8.

The Bobcats jumped to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. Sophomore infielder Grace Barrett recorded the first hit of the day for the Mountaineers in the second inning, however, nothing came of it.

In the third inning, junior infielder Makayla McClain scored from third on a wild pitch in the third inning making the score 4-1.

In the next inning, freshman first baseman Madison McIntyre recorded an RBI single to cut the deficit to 2.

App State did not score any more runs after McIntyre’s RBI in the third.

Texas State hit a one-run homerun in the fourth inning making the score 5-2. In the sixth inning, the Bobcats added 3 more runs securing the 8-2 win.

The Mountaineers lost the second game 7-4 Saturday.

The Bobcats scored first in the bottom of the first inning taking a 1-0 lead heading into the second inning. The Black and Gold scored 4 runs in the top of the second inning.

Sophomore infielder Summer Simpson recorded an RBI single tying the game at 1. McClain followed with a 2-RBI double taking a 3-1 lead. McClain would come in to score, ending the inning with a 4-1 lead.

Texas State scored a run in the bottom of the second inning to cut the lead to 2.

The third and fourth innings saw no scoring.

The Bobcats hit 2 home runs in the fifth inning taking a 5-4 lead. They carried this momentum into the sixth inning where they scored 2 more runs.

The Mountaineers did not score after their 4-run inning in the second and App State lost 4-7.

The Black and Gold lost the third game 6-4 Sunday.

Texas State jumped to an early 4-0 lead after the first inning.

Freshman catcher Leah Gore hit her fifth home run of the season to put the Mountaineers on the board in the second inning. In the bottom of the second inning, App State gave up 2 more runs increasing the deficit to 6-1.

Sophomore infielder Macy Hamby and Barrett recorded RBIs in the top of the third inning making the score 6-3.

The Mountaineers scored once more in the fifth inning but were unable to complete the comeback and lost 4-6. The Black and Gold went 0-3 in their first Sun Belt series of the year.

App State will return to Boone to host Georgia Southern. They will celebrate 25 years of App State softball during the three-game series. The first game will be at noon Friday. The games will be streamed on ESPN+.