App State stalls against No. 20 Texas State, loses series 0-3

App State baseball welcomed the No. 20 team in the nation, Texas State University, to Boone for a three-game series over the weekend. The Mountaineers couldn’t take down the Bobcats and were swept in the series.

While the Mountaineers were winless, they kept the game close until the end Friday. Going into the ninth inning, the game was tied 4-4, but a three-run final inning by the Bobcats proved too much to overcome with the final score 7-4.

Redshirt freshman infielder Austin St. Laurent turned in a career day for App State. He doubled, homered and drove three players in for runs. Sophomore outfielder Dylan Rogers and junior utility player Andrew Terrell notched doubles to contribute to the upset bid.

On the pitching mound, junior pitcher Tyler Tuthill caged the Bobcats’ offense with his six strikeouts in the six innings he played. Sophomore pitcher Cameron Carter threw four strikeouts in the two innings he played.

The Saturday game proved to be more decisive as Texas State never trailed in its 6-2 win. But there were two bright spots in this loss. Junior outfielder Phillip Cole recorded his second home run of the season. Then, St. Laurent followed up his strong performance Friday, rattling off two hits.

On Sunday, App State kept the final game close at the start. After six innings, the Mountaineers were down 2-1, but Texas State was able to pull away and win 7-2.

The defense was fueled by sophomore pitcher Trey Tujetsch, who tossed six strikeouts in six innings. Tujetch converted a fly ball double play in the second inning and a ground ball double play to slow the nationally-ranked Bobcat offense.

On the offense, App State’s first run was scored in the second inning when junior infielder Luke Drumheller’s run batted in paved the way for junior catcher Hayden Cross to score. Then in the ninth inning, St. Laurent continued making an impression on the scoreboard when he reached home plate after a Cole RBI.

The Mountaineers fell to 10-16 and 3-6 in the Sun Belt following this series. They take on South Alabama University at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mobile, Alabama, beginning a three-game series.