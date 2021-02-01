App+State+student+found+unresponsive+in+apartment

A 20-year-old App State student was located and found dead in her apartment by local law enforcement yesterday, according to a news release from Boone Police.

Payton Furr, a sophomore communication, advertising major from Concord, was found dead in her home after Boone Police, Boone Fire and Watauga Medics responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive female at 161 Howard Street, apartment 210 Jan. 31 at 11:55 a.m.

Medical examiners have not yet determined Furr’s cause of death. The cause will be determined through autopsy and toxicology, according to the release.

Boone PD detectives suspect no foul play and are investigating the incident.

“This family deserves to know the facts surrounding what happened to Payton and we extend our condolences to the Furr family,” said Investigations Division Lieutenant Jon Houck in the news release.

The Appalachian reached out to University Communications and Boone Police for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available