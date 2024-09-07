App State suffers home loss to Radford despite brace from Wood

After the road defeat against Auburn on Sunday, the Mountaineers returned to the High Country for a match with the Radford Highlanders Thursday evening. App State played Radford on the road just a year ago, which ended in a 3-1 loss.

The game started out well for the Mountaineers, holding a 2-1 lead heading into the locker room. Graduate student forward Izzi Wood scored two goals, one in the 13th minute and one in the 35th minute, both were assisted by freshman forward Ellie Garrison. It was Wood’s second and third goals of the season, and Garrison’s second and third assists of the season.

It all went south for App State in the second half, seeing Radford net three goals to come back and win the game 4-2. All five shots on goal from the Mountaineers were saved by the Radford goalkeeper, and despite taking 15 shots total in the second half, the Mountaineers failed to find the back of the net.

The Black and Gold faced eight shots on goal, and only half of them were saved, compared to the Auburn game where they faced 10 shots and recorded seven saves.

App State struggled with fouls in the second half, conceding eight compared to just four in the first half. The Mountaineers also gave up a penalty to Radford to end with a victory for the Highlanders.

The Mountaineers travel to Davidson on Sunday to take on the Wildcats, a team that App State has had lots of success against, winning the last five games, and looking to make it a sixth. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. and can be streamed live on ESPN+.