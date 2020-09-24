App State volleyball’s season opening series postponed due to positive COVID-19 case
September 24, 2020
A member of the Mountaineer volleyball team has tested positive for COVID-19, App State and AppHealthCare announced Thursday afternoon.
The student is recovering in isolation, and contact tracing has forced other members of the team to quarantine.
App State volleyball was slated to begin its season this weekend in a three-match series against Georgia Southern, but because of the quarantine, the team will not have enough players to participate.
In conjunction with the Sun Belt Conference, App State and Georgia Southern will attempt to reschedule the series at a later date.
