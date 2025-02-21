The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State women’s basketball losing streak reaches 4 with Marshall loss

Trey Blake and Fran Murphy
February 21, 2025
Mk Haynes
Senior guard Eleyana Tafisi attempts a goal during the App State vs. Georgia Southern game on Jan. 25.

The App State women’s basketball team lost 76-58 Wednesday at the hands of the Marshall Thundering Herd. 

After jumping ahead 16-9 in the first quarter, App State found themselves on the wrong end of a 10-0 run, allowing Marshall to claim their first lead of the game. Junior forward Elena Pericic capitalized on a fast break layup with four seconds remaining in the quarter, sending the Mountaineers into the second trailing 19-18.

The second quarter was dominated by the Thundering Herd as the team outscored App State 23-7. Marshall’s 42-25 lead heading into the second half was in large part due to their 8-20 three-point shooting performance as well as App State’s inability to make shots in the second quarter. 

The App State defense continued to struggle in the third quarter as they allowed Marshall to take their largest lead of the game at 61-35 with just under three minutes remaining in the quarter.

App State showed signs of life late in the quarter when senior guard Zada Porter muscled through contact for a hoop plus the harm to trim the lead to 61-41. 

The Mountaineers employed a full court press to ignite a fourth quarter charge and chip away at the large deficit. 

A steal and fastbreak layup from senior guard Mara Neira trimmed the lead to 15. Porter followed this up with a lay-in of her own, cutting the lead to 66-53 with three minutes on the clock. 

This was as close as the Mountaineers would get to completing the comeback as Marshall held on to grab the win 76-58.

The loss serves as App State’s fourth in a row and lands the team at 13-13 and fifth in the Sun Belt Conference. 

The Mountaineers next game will be played on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. against James Madison. This will be Alumni Day as well as App State’s final home game of the season. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6721
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Trey Blake
Trey Blake, Reporter
Trey Blake (he/him) is a junior digital journalism major, media studies minor, from Clayton, NC. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.
Fran Murphy, Reporter
Fran Murphy (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major, English minor, from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6721
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal