App State women’s soccer adds two assistant coaches

Kelsey Wys (left) is App State's new goalkeeping coach and Mitch Williams (right) will serve as recruiting coordinator for the Mountaineers.

App State women’s soccer has announced the addition of two new members to its coaching staff. Assistants Kelsey Wys and Mitch Williams are joining head coach Sarah Strickland on the Mountaineers’ staff.

Wys will take over goalkeeping responsibilities and Williams will take over as recruiting coordinator.

Wys played at Florida State for four years and spent time with the U.S. women’s national team and several professional teams. Her decorated collegiate career included multiple Atlantic Coast Conference championships, and an NCAA championship game appearance in 2013.

As an individual, she was named to the National Soccer Coaches Association of America All-American third team in 2012, All-ACC first team in 2012, second team in 2013 and ACC tournament MVP in 2011. She also received several weekly awards during her time as a Seminole. She currently holds 17 goalkeeping records in school history including minutes played, wins and shutouts.

“From the time I stepped on campus for my interview, it was clear that App State is a place people wanted to be,” Wys told AppStateSports.com. “I’m looking forward to building relationships within our program and having a positive impact on the community.”

Williams was a graduate assistant and a volunteer assistant for Florida State women’s soccer from 2017 to 2019. As an assistant, his teams made several deep postseason runs, including an ACC title and a National Championship in 2018, an Elite 8 appearance in 2019, and a Sweet 16 appearance in 2017.

Williams played college ball at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for two years before transferring to the University of Mary Washington to finish out his playing career and degree. Williams also earned a master’s degree in public health from Florida State in fall 2019.

“I want to thank coach Sarah Strickland, Jonathan Reeder, Makini Thompson and Doug Gillin for this tremendous opportunity,” Williams told AppStateSports.com. “I am excited to get started with the staff, team and to help foster a culture of success on and off the field.”

The Mountaineers begin their spring season Feb. 29 when they travel to NC State.