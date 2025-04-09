App State women’s tennis takes down Chanticleers, Eagles in consecutive days

App State women’s tennis defeated Coastal Carolina Saturday and Georgia Southern Sunday, riding on the backs of strong performances from their doubles squads and the dominant play of junior Savannah Dada-Mascoll to extend their win streak to 8.

The Mountaineers faced Coastal on Saturday, taking the win 4-1.

The Black and Gold started quickly, taking the doubles point with 2 victories. The pair of Dada-Mascoll and sophomore Taya Powell won 6-2 while freshman Alexi Cleveland and senior Olwyn Ryan-Bovey took their match 6-3.

Singles play saw Dada-Mascoll and Ryan-Bovey dominate their opponents in 2 sets to give the Mountaineers an early advantage.

The Chanticleers clawed back a point when Powell dropped her match in 2 sets, but Cleveland took down her opponent in the third set to end the match and give the Mountaineers the victory.

App State took on Georgia Southern Sunday, winning 4-1.

The Mountaineers took the doubles point with victories by Dada-Mascoll and Powell, who took their match 6-0, as well as the pair of sophomore Naledi Manyube and freshman Ruby Broadbent, who won theirs 6-3.

In singles play, Powell and Dada-Mascoll both took their matches in 2 sets, extending the Mountaineers’ lead to 3.

A 2-set loss from Manyube gave the Eagles an opening, but Ryan-Bovey slammed it shut when she finished off her opponent in 3 sets to clinch the win for the Black and Gold.

After these games, the Mountaineers sit second in the Sun Belt with two duels left before the conference championships.

They will kick off this stretch at home against Georgia Southern Saturday. The match will begin at 10 a.m.