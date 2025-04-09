The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State women’s tennis takes down Chanticleers, Eagles in consecutive days

Clay Durban, Sports Editor
April 9, 2025
Chloe Pound

App State women’s tennis defeated Coastal Carolina Saturday and Georgia Southern Sunday, riding on the backs of strong performances from their doubles squads and the dominant play of junior Savannah Dada-Mascoll to extend their win streak to 8.

The Mountaineers faced Coastal on Saturday, taking the win 4-1.

The Black and Gold started quickly, taking the doubles point with 2 victories. The pair of Dada-Mascoll and sophomore Taya Powell won 6-2 while freshman Alexi Cleveland and senior Olwyn Ryan-Bovey took their match 6-3.

Singles play saw Dada-Mascoll and Ryan-Bovey dominate their opponents in 2 sets to give the Mountaineers an early advantage.

The Chanticleers clawed back a point when Powell dropped her match in 2 sets, but Cleveland took down her opponent in the third set to end the match and give the Mountaineers the victory.

App State took on Georgia Southern Sunday, winning 4-1.

The Mountaineers took the doubles point with victories by Dada-Mascoll and Powell, who took their match 6-0, as well as the pair of sophomore Naledi Manyube and freshman Ruby Broadbent, who won theirs 6-3.

In singles play, Powell and Dada-Mascoll both took their matches in 2 sets, extending the Mountaineers’ lead to 3.

A 2-set loss from Manyube gave the Eagles an opening, but Ryan-Bovey slammed it shut when she finished off her opponent in 3 sets to clinch the win for the Black and Gold.

After these games, the Mountaineers sit second in the Sun Belt with two duels left before the conference championships.

They will kick off this stretch at home against Georgia Southern Saturday. The match will begin at 10 a.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$7371
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Clay Durban
Clay Durban, Sports Editor
Clay Durban (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major from Asheville, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$7371
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal