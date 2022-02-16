App State women’s track wins Marshall Invitation with five first place finishes

App State women’s track placed first in the Marshall Invitational Friday and Saturday after taking home five individual first place finishes.

Graduate student La’Bria King continued her season-long success winning her fifth event in five meets. In the 60 meter event, she tied her season-best 7.64 time. She also earned silver in the 200-meter event, tallying 24.80.

Graduate student Peighton Simmons continued writing her storied career. She took home wins in the triple jump and the long jump events, leaping to 13.10 meters and 5.92 meters, respectively.

Sophomore Jasmine Donohue achieved a personal record and first-place finish in the 3000 meters with a time of 9:57.23. Graduate Student Macki Walsh ran for a time of 10:10.92 to finish third.

A team of four Mountaineers captured first in the distance medley. Freshman Alexis Svoboda, senior Izzy Evely, senior Araybian Lilly and Donohue finished with a 12:20.59.

The Mountaineers settled just outside of first in the 5000 meter run. Freshman Riley Roach’s 18.25.78 time gave her second place, while freshman Linnea Maynard finished in third with a time of 18:47.56.

Svoboda got the Mountaineers on the podium in the one mile run. Her 5:11.58 earned a third place finish. Senior Jelonnie Smith also captured a third place finish when she sprinted for a 57.48 in the 400-meter dash.

In the triple jump event, App State track and field was able to sweep the podium. Senior Hassani Burris posted her personal record of 12.21 meters to finish second. Junior Jada Branch took third with 12.11 meters. In the long jump, junior Taylor Smith finished with 5.73 meters to earn third.

Senior Casey Meinert propelled herself 3.63 meters to finish second in the pole vault.

The final event of the meet, the 4×400 meet, the team of junior Mariah Atwater, freshman Machera Clark, Branch and Jelonnie Smith took home silver with a 3:59.41 time.

Women’s track will cap off its indoor season when they travel to Birmingham, Alabama, for the Sun Belt Indoor Championships Feb. 21.