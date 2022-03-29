App State’s enrollment reaches 600 students

Jenna Guzman curated this story which The Appalachian originally published March 29, 1946.

A report from the registrar’s office today verifies enrollment as totaling 653. According to Mr. Herman R. Eggers, registrar, “This is quite a change from the enrollment of 372 two years ago. About 100 veterans have matriculated at the college now, and Newland Hall is entirely reserved for next fall except for two spaces.” Mr. Eggers also enthusiastically states that “about 600 reservations for the summer term have been submitted for acceptance, a number which doubles the usual May reservation requests.”