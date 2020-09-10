AppHealthCare reports first COVID-19 related deaths in Watauga County

Three Watauga County residents died due to COVID-19 Sept. 6 – Sept. 9, App Health Care said in a press release. The three individuals were residents of Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation and in their 70s and 80s. They also had underlying medical conditions.

AppHealthCare did not release the name of the individuals to protect the family’s privacy.

“We extend our deepest condolences, prayers, and sympathies to the families during this difficult time. Each life in our community is so valuable and we share in sadness about this loss,” said Jennifer Greene, health director for AppHealthCare.

The press release says that AppHealthCare is continuing to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 outbreak at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation. They also encourage the community to continue taking preventative measures, such as the 3Ws, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“We continue to partner with them to provide public health recommendations and guidance for implementing infection control practices, conducting regular testing, and putting isolation protocols in place for those who are positive and quarantine for close contacts,” the release states.

Any additional coronavirus related deaths will be documented at AppHealthCare’s dashboard. You can find The Appalachian’s App State and Watauga County case count dashboard here.