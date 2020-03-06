AppHealthCare responds to novel coronavirus rumors in Boone

Appalachian District Health Department responded to rumors of a potential case of novel coronavirus, also called COVID-19, on Thursday.

In a statement sent to The Appalachian and posted on its Facebook, AppHealthCare wrote, “Dear community members, please help us share credible, good information about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) and know that if a confirmed case of COVID-19 is determined, we will be working to make the public aware. Today, we learned that some information was shared that is not true. Public health and healthcare staff are working diligently.”

This was in response to a post on App State Classifieds, which claimed that FastMed Urgent Care was under quarantine for a potential novel coronavirus case at its office. The person who posted has not responded to a request for comment from The Appalachian.

“You can help by only posting and sharing credible information. To learn more about how you can protect yourself and your loved ones, please visit the NC DHHS website or us at AppHealthCare.com,” AppHealthCare said in its statement.

Signs on the FastMed Urgent Care ask those who have been exposed to someone who has traveled from China, Italy, Iran, Japan or South Korea in the past two weeks to remain outside the clinic and call the office so someone can bring them a mask before entering.

The first case of novel coronavirus in North Carolina was reported March 3. The person is from Wake County and returned from travel to Washington.

More information on COVID-19 can be found at the Centers for Disease Control’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.