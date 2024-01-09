The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Running back Nate Noel stiff-arms a defender against UNC Sept.3, 2022

BREAKING: Nate Noel enters transfer portal

2
10 historic moments in App State sports history

10 historic moments in App State sports history

3
OPINION: 5 New Year practices to try out

OPINION: 5 New Year practices to try out

4
The Office of International Education and Development is located in room 321 in Plemmons Student Union. The office helps students with the studying abroad application process.

Student guide to studying abroad

5
From left to right; Travis Reyes, Tim Jones, Craig Fischer, Ballard Reynolds, Andy Bellemer, and Ellis Fredrick Nov. 3, 2023

App State professor looking to ‘Make Boone weirder’ with film

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Armanti Edwards elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Armanti Edwards elected to College Football Hall of Fame

January 8, 2024

COLUMN: We’re girls

COLUMN: We’re girls

January 5, 2024

OPINION: 5 New Year practices to try out

OPINION: 5 New Year practices to try out

December 30, 2023

Miller and Uliano propel App State wrestling past No. 21 UNC 24-14

Miller and Uliano propel App State wrestling past No. 21 UNC 24-14

December 18, 2023

The magnificent melodrama of ‘May December’

The magnificent melodrama of ‘May December’

December 18, 2023

Mountaineers crowned Cure Bowl Champions in 13-9 monsoon victory

Mountaineers crowned Cure Bowl Champions in 13-9 monsoon victory

December 16, 2023

Armanti Edwards elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
January 8, 2024
Former+App+State+quarterback+Armanti+Edwards+shakes+hands+with+Director+of+Athletics+Doug+Gillin+during+Edwards+jersey+retirement+ceremony+Nov.+25%2C+2023.
Ashton Woodruff
Former App State quarterback Armanti Edwards shakes hands with Director of Athletics Doug Gillin during Edwards’ jersey retirement ceremony Nov. 25, 2023.

Former App State quarterback Armanti Edwards was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame Monday. The National Football Foundation announced his induction before the College Football National Championship Game.

“On behalf of the entire App State family, we congratulate Armanti on this significant recognition,” said Director of Athletics Doug Gillin. “The continued success of our football program and athletics department stands on the foundation built by student-athlete leaders like Armanti. This is a well-deserved honor, and we’re excited he will be joining the other Mountaineers as members of the College Football Hall of Fame.”

Edwards will be enshrined as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, being one of 22 members of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class to be inducted Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.

The 2006-09 quarterback will join three other former Mountaineers in the Hall of Fame; Dexter Coakley, Mack Brown and Edwards’ former head coach Jerry Moore, who was inducted in 2014. 

“In my coaching career, there was not a player or person that was better than Armanti Edwards,” Moore said. “He was a terrific leader, even with a quiet demeanor. And he is an outstanding father and husband, a great example. I am excited for him to join the all-time greats as a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.”

During the 2023 season, Edwards was honored at halftime on Nov. 25 as his No. 14 jersey was retired. 

Edwards ended his App State career with 10,392 passing yards, 4,361 rushing yards and 139 total touchdowns, setting 64 school and 14 SoCon records along the way.

“Only the best of the best are enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, and Armanti is well deserving of being a first-ballot selection,” said head coach Shawn Clark. “We congratulate Armanti on this honor and appreciate the tremendous impact he has made on App State Football.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
Chance Chamberlain (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Ashton Woodruff, Photo Editor
Ashton Woodruff (she/her) is a junior IDS Criminal Justice/Photojournalism major, and a Social Work minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *