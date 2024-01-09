Armanti Edwards elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former App State quarterback Armanti Edwards was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame Monday. The National Football Foundation announced his induction before the College Football National Championship Game.

“On behalf of the entire App State family, we congratulate Armanti on this significant recognition,” said Director of Athletics Doug Gillin. “The continued success of our football program and athletics department stands on the foundation built by student-athlete leaders like Armanti. This is a well-deserved honor, and we’re excited he will be joining the other Mountaineers as members of the College Football Hall of Fame.”

Edwards will be enshrined as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, being one of 22 members of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class to be inducted Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.

The 2006-09 quarterback will join three other former Mountaineers in the Hall of Fame; Dexter Coakley, Mack Brown and Edwards’ former head coach Jerry Moore, who was inducted in 2014.

“In my coaching career, there was not a player or person that was better than Armanti Edwards,” Moore said. “He was a terrific leader, even with a quiet demeanor. And he is an outstanding father and husband, a great example. I am excited for him to join the all-time greats as a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.”

During the 2023 season, Edwards was honored at halftime on Nov. 25 as his No. 14 jersey was retired.

Edwards ended his App State career with 10,392 passing yards, 4,361 rushing yards and 139 total touchdowns, setting 64 school and 14 SoCon records along the way.

“Only the best of the best are enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, and Armanti is well deserving of being a first-ballot selection,” said head coach Shawn Clark. “We congratulate Armanti on this honor and appreciate the tremendous impact he has made on App State Football.”