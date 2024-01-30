The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
On Jan. 11, 2024, the original Mast General Store stands in Valle Crucis. The original store has been a trademark of this location and an important aspect of the community. Since its opening, this Mast store has offered shelter during storms, a wood stove to play games by, and $0.50 coffee. Photo by Emily Simpson.

Boone history: Mast General Store

2
The Kill-Chill facility opening in Boone will be built on two acres of county-owned land off Landfill Road, near the Watauga County Recycling Center.

‘It’s a true need’: Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

3
OPINION: App State needs to improve

OPINION: App State needs to improve

4
Former App State guard Adrian Delph drives baseline against Georgia Southern Feb. 10, 2022. Delph averaged 17.7 points per game in his last season for the Mountaineers.

Mountaineer uniforms through the years

5
Men’s basketball head coach Dustin Kerns calls out to his team in a game versus Georgia State Feb. 12, 2022.

Dustin Kerns adds to his App State legacy

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Art seminar dives into life, shtetl and symbolism of Marc Chagall’s work

Art seminar dives into life, shtetl and symbolism of Marc Chagall’s work

January 30, 2024

Playlist of the week: Screaming in the walk-in fridge at work

Playlist of the week: Screaming in the walk-in fridge at work

January 30, 2024

Mountaineers produce strong performances at Appalachian Open

Mountaineers produce strong performances at Appalachian Open

January 29, 2024

App State Wellness introduces new Recovery Center

App State Wellness introduces new Recovery Center

January 29, 2024

OPINION: App State needs nap pods

OPINION: App State needs nap pods

January 29, 2024

Mountaineer women’s basketball falls to JMU 78-61

Mountaineer women’s basketball falls to JMU 78-61

January 28, 2024

Art seminar dives into life, shtetl and symbolism of Marc Chagall’s work

Sara Jones
January 30, 2024
Art+seminar+dives+into+life%2C+shtetl+and+symbolism+of+Marc+Chagall%E2%80%99s+work
Darcy Sluder

Tucked away beneath the stairs, a lecture room held a large crowd facing four professors, surrounded by digitally displayed artwork. Colorful, complex pieces captured the audience’s attention until one of the professors stood up. A hush fell over the crowd, and the seminar began. 

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts hosted the High Country Humanities in a public seminar about artist Marc Chagall and the ways in which he presented “shtetl,” or “little town” in Yiddish, in his artwork. 

The four App State professors, Lorraine Affourtit, Michael Behrent, Darci Gardner and Chris Patti, came together to present the public with a deeper dive into Chagall’s art, culture, history, influences and religion.

Darcy Sluder

Gardner, associate professor of French at App State, explained the reason for the seminar.

“We were looking for an event where we could feature the expertise of App State faculty in a number of humanities disciplines, and Marc Chagall’s work really lends itself to historical interpretation, cultural and linguistic interpretation, and aesthetic interpretation,” she said. “So there were just a number of different approaches that we were able to tackle with this topic.”

Gardner shared a biographical overview of Chagall’s life. He was born in 1887, in Vitebsk, Russia, where he spent all of his early years. Around adulthood, he went to Paris and spent the majority of his life painting there. 

He lived through both of the great world wars, but due to his Jewish identity, he was forced to move around during wartime. While WWI was happening, he went back to Russia from France and during WWII, he spent seven years in New York City.

Gardner shared that Chagall used cubism, an art form that allows for multiple perspectives, in order to fuse his perspectives of his past and present. Many paintings included the Eiffel Tower, a nod to where he was living at the time, and a shtetl, recognized by its green roof, as a nod to Vitebsk, his place of birth.

Behrent, a European and modern French history professor, said that shtetls were a site of memory for European Jews and held cultural significance that helped shape Jewish identities. 

“In the 1890s, it was already being commemorated in a retrospective fashion by a Russian-Jewish writer named Sholom Aleichem in a work called ‘Tevye and the Dairyman’ in 1894. This later became ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’” Behrent said.

He shared that this musical showed how shtetls worked as sites of memories because it embodied a community of Jews in a shtetl in 19th-century Russia, a community that was poor, religious, tradition-bound, communal and oppressed.

In the same way, Behrent said Chagall’s artwork is seen as a commemoration of shtetl work, helping to shape the memory and identity of Jews.

Amy Hudnall was a coordinator for the event and interim director for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies at the Turchin Center. She was excited that others outside of the center were creating an event like this for the first time and presenting work that was relevant and connected to what they do at the center.

Having taught about shtetls herself, she was curious about what that would look like in Chagall’s work and what the faculty at App State had to say about it. 

“I had no idea that Chagall was as interesting as he is and that the symbolism in his work was so connected to things that I live with every day, in terms of Judaism and the historical influence of shtetls. I never really understood his work until now,” Hudnall said.

Many of the event’s attendees were familiar with Chagall’s art and were brought there by a desire to gain a deeper understanding of his work. 

Jillian Bonds, a junior communication sciences and disorders major with a German minor, said she was initially drawn to the event because she was interested in the artist’s backstory, such as how he went from Russia to France to the U.S., because she has a background in learning languages and loves to hear about people’s journeys. 

“I would love to go to more events like that, especially since I’m somebody who doesn’t have an art background, so it was encouraging to go in with no knowledge and be able to learn and understand more about an artist’s work,” Bonds said.

The High Country Humanities will be hosting more events like this, such as From West Africa to Appalachia: Expert Insights and Demos with Music and Dance Feb. 15 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. This event will take place in the Rosen Concert Hall inside Broyhill Music Center.

Playlist of the week: Screaming in the walk-in fridge at work
Playlist of the week: Screaming in the walk-in fridge at work
On Jan. 11, 2024, the original Mast General Store stands in Valle Crucis. The original store has been a trademark of this location and an important aspect of the community. Since its opening, this Mast store has offered shelter during storms, a wood stove to play games by, and $0.50 coffee. Photo by Emily Simpson.
Boone history: Mast General Store
This piece here called “Presumed Cube” is made by Hayden Girling. This sculpture is made from steel rod. Jan. 25th
Looking through the Looking Glass: An interdisciplinary exhibition
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$765
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Darcy Sluder, Photojournalist
Darcy Sluder (he/him) is a freshman Digital Marketing major from Lexington, SC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$765
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *