Playlist of the week: Screaming in the walk-in fridge at work

Whether you’re screaming because of work or because of life in general, you’re in good company. Maybe a customer just yelled at you over something you have no control over and you feel like you’re at your wits end. There is always the proverbial walk-in fridge to scream in.

This playlist is for everyone who has had a bad day at work and just needs a good scream – and it does not have to be in a fridge, it can be in your car, in the woods or anywhere you really feel like it.

From Taylor Swift to Bad Omens, there’s a little bit for everyone here, and nothing says revenge quite like “Look What You Made Me Do.” Life can be stressful, especially as classes kick into full gear and we have to think about real life again. A good screaming session can be cathartic sometimes. So why not do it with music?