Playlist of the week: Chronically online in the 2010s

'It's a true need': Local farm, Watauga County collaborate on Boone slaughter facility

OPINION: App State needs to improve

January 24, 2024

January 24, 2024

Cam Miller, Reporter
January 24, 2024
Devin Paulus

The year is 2014, your mom just picked you up from hanging out at Starbucks with your friends. You posted the most Instagrammable shot of your Frappuccino overlayed with the Valencia filter set to just the right intensity and you’re ready for the likes to roll in. 

You retreat to your room, slip out of your Doc Martens and settle in for a relaxing scroll through Tumblr. Sprinkled among the pixelated gifs, girls in flower crowns and angsty quotes set against iridescent oil spill backgrounds were undiscovered hits from the latest viral artists. With hazy melodies and gritty beats from online sensations of the 2010s like Azealia Banks and Tame Impala, this playlist is sure to take you right back to that time and place.

Cam Miller, Reporter
Cameron Miller (he/him) is a senior journalism major with an art history minor from Statesville, NC.

