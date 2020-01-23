Battle-tested Stanley leads App State women’s basketball

Pre Stanley currently stands as the leading scorer on the women's basketball team this season. The junior guard from Rockledge, Florida is a not just a leading scorer but also a "great teammate" according to head coach Angel Elderkin.

Year after year, head coach Angel Elderkin hits the court with a squad of diverse backgrounds and abilities. When looking at the roster, one can find players from North Carolina to Australia, and each player has their own unique set of talents, too.

Junior guard Pre Stanley, a Rockledge, Florida native leads the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game. She is also third on the team in both rebounds with 4.2 per game and total assists with 25.

Her scoring and rebounding abilities have turned her into one of the most talented guards in the Sun Belt, and she has embraced the leadership responsibilities that have come her way.

“Off the court, she’s a great teammate,” Elderkin said. “She’s very unselfish, and she just truly emulates the DNA of an App State women’s basketball player.”

Stanley hit the ground running as a freshman and has since become a vital part of App State’s offense. She started all 31 games as a freshman, led the team in scoring with 11.4 points per game and also led the team in steals with 1.1 per game.

During her sophomore campaign, she continued to impress, averaging 11.3 points per game and saving her best basketball for when it mattered most. She averaged 17.1 points per game over the final seven games of the season to help the Mountaineers go 6-1. She was named to the Sun Belt all-tournament team after helping the team reach the semifinals.

Her postseason run didn’t stop there, as she led App State to its second WBI Tournament championship, averaging 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the four-game stretch. She was named MVP of the tournament.

Stanley wasn’t satisfied, however, and used these accolades as a reason to work even harder.

“She decided to stay up for both first session and second (summer) session,” Elderkin said. “I thought she embraced all of that.”

Her hard work and dedication turned her into a go-to player for the Mountaineers. She is only 33 points away from 1,000 career points, but that has not distracted her from the overall team goals.

“It’s a blessing. I never really thought about it, but it’s a great achievement,” Stanley said. “I never think about scoring or anything. Just the team.”

App State is currently 4-13 (1-5 in Sun Belt) but has struggled with injuries early in the season. But with Stanley continuing to perform on the court, the team has a chance to turn things around and make another postseason run.