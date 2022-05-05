Best of Boone 2022: Best for Alumni

Best Thing to Do in Boone as an Alum: Football Games

By Nadine Jallal

If there’s one thing App State students are known for, it’s our dedication and commitment on game days. According to alumni, that commitment never goes away. Current and former students can agree game day is about as good as it gets in Boone. Putting on the black and gold gear and packing The Rock is a tradition sure to stick even after you graduate. The rush of cheering on the Mountaineers from the stands of Kidd Brewer Stadium never gets old.

Led by head coach Shawn Clark, the Mountaineers finished 10-4 last season and are sure to give App State more engaging seasons in the years to come. Students, alumni and football fans packed The Rock for the Oct. 20 Coastal Carolina game, resulting in the fourth largest crowd of 31,061 in Kidd Brewer Stadium history. With the help of alumni and students, the university might break even more attendance records in the upcoming season. Roll ‘Neers!

Best Place for Young Alumni:

By Xanayra Marin-Lopez

After four years on the mountain, some recent graduates choose the city life once they’ve turned the tassel. What better place to start your career than in Charlotte, the biggest city and commercial hub of North Carolina? Whatever degree you graduate with, you’ll be sure to find your fit in the growing population of over 857,000, according to the 2019 United States Census Bureau. Industries like banking, journalism and medicine excel here in the 16th largest city of the U.S. Uptown offers many restaurants, parks, museums and more in your free time. Navigating the city is easy with the public bus or the light rail tram system. The nightlife opportunities are also populated with bars, clubs and many other places for a good time. For sports fans, there’s plenty of ways to support local players at Charlotte Hornets games, racers competing in the NASCAR All-Star Race and football games for Carolina Panthers fans.

Best Alumni Chapter: Charlotte

By Kaleigh Grommon

The alumni chapters at App State serve as a center for assistance and alliance for more than 139,000 graduates worldwide. Appalachian State University Alumni Association is committed to providing graduates with opportunities to make meaningful business connections, stay involved in the community and reconnect with fellow alumni, according to its Instagram. The Charlotte Alumni Chapter, consisting of more than 8,882 former students, takes this commitment to new heights.

Members of the organization have access to an abundance of academic, career-oriented and community engagement opportunities, ranging from networking events to holiday parties. Football game viewing parties, networking breakfast events at popular local restaurants and ‘hAPPy’ hour socials are just a few of the engagement opportunities offered to members of the Charlotte Alumni Chapter. All App State graduates are automatically members of the Alumni Association free of charge, so these opportunities are accessible to everyone.