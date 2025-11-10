Biel leads App State women’s basketball to staggering 75-point victory

App State women’s basketball defeated the Bob Jones University Bruins by a score of 110-35 Friday. The Mountaineers are now 2-0 to open the season.

“I think everyone can tell how awesome this team is, just from a culture standpoint there,” head coach Alaura Sharp said in the postgame press conference. “They are just amazing, amazing people.”

The same starting lineup was rolled out as in the season opener against Western Michigan University.

Sophomore forward Feryal Defne Atli got the scoring started for the Black and Gold right away with a layup in the first possession.

App State scored the first 11 points of the game. During the run, sophomore guard Jayden McBride knocked down the first 3-pointer of the contest.

The glass was dominated by the Mountaineers in the first quarter, controlling the boards 15-4, and App State led the game 35-12. Junior guard Daisia Mitchell led the game in scoring against Western Michigan with 16 and scored 10 in the first quarter against the Bruins.

App State’s lead expanded to 30 in only 13 minutes of game time.

Freshman guard Isa Roman knocked down a 3-pointer in the corner for her first collegiate points.

After a putback tip-in from freshman forward Zoe McCrary, the Black and Gold reached 50 points. Roman’s free throws ended the half with a 61-12 score. The Mountaineers outscored the Bruins 26-0 in the second quarter.

Senior guard Emily Hege came out of the half with a 3-pointer on the first possession, giving her 12 points.

Senior guard Emma Smith scored her first field goal of the game in the third quarter and found success passing the ball, leading the team with 5 assists.

App State led by 68 points at the end of the third quarter. Their dominance on the glass continued as the Mountaineers had 43 rebounds to the Bruins’ 10. The Black and Gold had five different players with double figures in the points column.

With five minutes left, App State led the game by 70 points. Junior guard Marta Gutierrez made a free throw to make the score 102-29, and she was the last Mountaineer on the roster to score a point.

The fourth quarter was the closest margin, but App State still won the game 110-35.

Freshman forward Addie Biel had a career performance in just her second game, totaling 22 points on 10-11 from the field.

“It felt amazing just to play with my team here again at home, to open up the season with another win,” Biel said. “It was just a great experience as my first year here.”