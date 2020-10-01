Black Cat Burrito employee tests positive for COVID-19
September 30, 2020
A Black Cat Burrito employee tested positive for COVID-19, causing the joint to shut down all delivery, in-person and carry-out services.
According to a statement on its Instagram, Black Cat is working closely with AppHealthCare to proceed safely.
The restaurant will be monitoring the situation and following protocol set by AppHealthCare while closed.
“We closed to give our employees time to get tested so that we know who has it and who does not in the interest of our staff’s safety and the public’s safety,” Jillian Bazin, assistant general manager said .
Black Cat said on Instagram that it does not plan on being closed very long, as they have “followed proper protocol” to keep staff and customers safe.
“My coworkers and I have either already gotten tested or will be getting tested in the next day or two,” Caleb Brown, a Black Cat employee, said. “We’ve been taking COVID very seriously and hope that we’re able to reopen soon because of our rigorous following of various safety guidelines and precautions.”
Black Cat has not announced a reopening date.
Gianna (she/her) is a senior journalism major with a minor in political science. This is her third year working with The Appalachian. She has also interned...
Jackie Park is a senior journalism major from Charlotte, N.C.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @jackiempark
The Appalachian welcomes comments on all stories published on theappalachianonline.com. Comments will not be censored as long as they do not violate our comment policy. A comment will violate theappalachinaonline.com policy if it contains: off-topic or inappropriate remarks using gender, race, class, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sexual preference or disabilities; personal attacks or threats against the writer or other commenters; derogatory terms, slurs or profanities that would not be appropriate for print publication; advertisements or other spam. Users who create a fake email and name will have their comment deleted. Comments are a space for thoughtful discussion of the content of the article and not a place for harassment or personal attacks. The Appalachian staff will try its best to be consistent when moderating comments. If you have questions regarding theappalachianonline.com comment policy please email [email protected] Policy effective date: March 3, 2020.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.