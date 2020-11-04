BREAKING: Deanna Ballard wins Senate seat for 45th district

enator Deanna Ballard has won her seat in North Carolina Senate for two more years. She has served in Senate since 2016.

With 68.48% of votes, Senator Ballard (R) won against Jeanne Supin (D) with 71,370 votes compared to Supin’s 32.849%. Ballard has served in the North Carolina Senate since 2016.

The senator is a North Carolina native and has a business degree from Belmont University.