BREAKING: Deanna Ballard wins Senate seat for 45th district
November 3, 2020
Incumbent Deanna Ballard has claimed her seat in North Carolina Senate for two more years.
With 68.48% of votes, Senator Ballard (R) won against Jeanne Supin (D) with 71,370 votes compared to Supin’s 32.849%. Ballard has served in the North Carolina Senate since 2016.
The senator is a North Carolina native and has a business degree from Belmont University.
Emily Broyles (she/her) is a junior journalism and public relations double major, Spanish minor, from Camden, NC.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter:...
