Brown, Barreto announce candidacy for student body president, vice president

Quson Brown (left) and Alejandro Barreto (right) announced their candidacy for student body president and vice president, respectively. The pair are both members of the App State Student Government Association.

Quson Brown and Alejandro Barreto announced their candidacy for student body president and vice president Feb. 10.

The Brown/Barreto campaign slogan is “Community driven, people oriented.” Presidential candidate Brown said he cares about the community and is not running for himself. Brown said one area where the community is lacking is “the administration not taking students seriously.”

Brown, a sophomore political science major from Salisbury, is involved with the Resident Hall Association and the Student Veterans Association in addition to his senator position with SGA.

Campaign manager Hunter Clark, a sophomore political science major, said the campaign will advocate for better on and off-campus housing for students, including a more dynamic roommate selection process and increasing nutritional resources for students on campus.

“Getting more options for students is something that is really important that goes into our health aspect of our platform,” Clark said.

In addition to improving food options, Brown said it’s important to improve food prices.

“Talking about price and students, we’re going to fight for better pay for our student employees here at App State,” Brown said. “People in the student union are making $7.25-$9.25, $9.25 in a managerial position.”

Brown said he also wants to increase the number of counselors in the mental health department.

“We have all these policies, all these initiatives, that are geared to making the Appalachian experience one to tell your kids, your friends, your parents about,” Brown said.

Vice presidential candidate Barreto, a sophomore finance major, was not available for an interview.

Additional information about the Brown/Barreto campaign can be found on their website and their Instagram, @brownbarreto2022.