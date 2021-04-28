Gardin, Evans sworn in as SGA president and vice president

Kara Haselton

Gardin, right, and Evans, left, shake hands in front of the Founder’s Bell in Durham Park to commemorate the beginning of their term as student body president and vice president.

April 28, 2021

Vice Chancellor J. J. Brown holds the swearing-in ceremony for the student body president and vice president for academic year 2021-2022 on April 26, 2021 at Founders Plaza.