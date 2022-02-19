Brown/Barreto win SGA presidential election

Quson Brown and Alejandro Barreto were elected the SGA President and Vice President for the 2022-23 academic year.

Hunter Clark, the Brown/Barreto campaign manager, announced in an email Saturday morning that the campaign won.

Brown/Barreto received 560 votes, 11% more than any other campaign, Clark wrote.

Friday night, the Connor Ranes and Ben Negin campaign endorsed Brown/Baretto, leaving the last competitor as the Evan Martino and Christian Martin campaign.

Because none of the three campaigns received more than 50% of the vote, the two remaining campaigns were supposed to compete in a runoff election Feb. 21- Feb. 24.

However, the Martino/Martin campaign wrote in an Instagram post Saturday morning that they would not continue the race in a runoff election, conceding their run.

“We are eternally grateful to our team for their support and hard work over the course of this campaign season,” Martino/Martin wrote in the post. “Our platform and vision is miles ahead of what others were able to propose, and we certainly hope that the incoming administration will pull on our platform.”

The Brown/Barreto campaign said in the SGA presidential debate Feb. 10 that their priorities were lowering parking and dining hall prices, getting more students involved in policy decisions and creating a foundation for next year’s SGA administration were their goals for the coming year.

“Our team — Quson, Alejandro and the whole campaign — are elated at the news but we are more excited to get to work for the students,” Clark wrote. “Our administration will be community driven and people oriented.”