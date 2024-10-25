The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Buxbaum leads men’s golf in fall finale

Davis Lemons, Reporter
October 24, 2024
Rian Hughes

App State Mountaineers men’s golf wrapped up their fall schedule Sunday at the App State Individual at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir. 

Four golfers played, all as individuals. 

Redshirt junior Josh Buxbaum led the Mountaineers with a total of 149, after shooting 75 in the first round and 74 in the second. Buxbaum finished in seventh place, five over par and four strokes off of Western Carolina’s Dalton Payne, who won the event. 

The second-highest-finishing Mountaineer was sophomore Jack Seward, who shot 78-75 for a total of 149, en route to a 12th place finish at nine over par. 

In 17th place was redshirt junior Ben Locker. He shot 80-78 for a total of 158 finishing at 14 over par. 

Rounding out the Mountaineers was Sophomore Rob Bergevin. Bergevin shot a total of 159, netting him an 18th place finish. 

The Mountaineers men’s golf team will return in the spring of 2025 at the Wexford Intercollegiate, which will be played at The Wexford Course in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from Feb. 17-18.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$5960
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Donate to The Appalachian
$5960
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal