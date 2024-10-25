Buxbaum leads men’s golf in fall finale

App State Mountaineers men’s golf wrapped up their fall schedule Sunday at the App State Individual at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir.

Four golfers played, all as individuals.

Redshirt junior Josh Buxbaum led the Mountaineers with a total of 149, after shooting 75 in the first round and 74 in the second. Buxbaum finished in seventh place, five over par and four strokes off of Western Carolina’s Dalton Payne, who won the event.

The second-highest-finishing Mountaineer was sophomore Jack Seward, who shot 78-75 for a total of 149, en route to a 12th place finish at nine over par.

In 17th place was redshirt junior Ben Locker. He shot 80-78 for a total of 158 finishing at 14 over par.

Rounding out the Mountaineers was Sophomore Rob Bergevin. Bergevin shot a total of 159, netting him an 18th place finish.

The Mountaineers men’s golf team will return in the spring of 2025 at the Wexford Intercollegiate, which will be played at The Wexford Course in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from Feb. 17-18.