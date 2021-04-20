Chancellor reaches out to campus after Derek Chauvin found guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd

On Friday, App State football led a protest on racial injustice through the streets of Boone and the campus.

Chancellor Sheri Everts offered support to the App State community after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts for the murder of George Floyd Tuesday.

Shortly after the jury announced the verdict, Everts sent an email acknowledging the emotions and conversations the verdict may induce and also the resources available for those discussions.

“The discussions and emotions associated with this trial can bring us together as a community,” Everts said. “We value the importance and power of your voices.”

Floyd’s death in May led millions of people across the nation to stand with the Black Lives Matter movement and roused more discussion at App State regarding racial equity and social injustice.

Before the final day of Chauvin’s trial, Everts sent another email on April 19 to the App State community explaining the resources on campus for students during this hardship.

“No matter the outcome of the trial, it is important our campus community know that we remain dedicated to improving the lives of those who for far too long have been overlooked and underrepresented,” Everts said in the statement.

After a three-week-long trial, a jury announced April 20 that Chauvin was found guilty of manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in the murder of George Floyd.

For students looking for an outlet about the situation, App State’s Student Government Association is offering an event called Let’s Talk Together in the Solarium of Plemmons Students Union Tuesday evening to offer a “connection space post-verdict.” The event is also offered online for those who feel unsafe attending the in-person event.

The events are not limited to students, but open to faculty and staff as well who are invited to participate in the Beyond the Verdict discussion Zoom meeting.

“We all want to live in a world where justice is real, where justice truly is for all, and where diversity, equity and inclusion are valued and not divisive,” Everts said. “We will continue to prioritize inclusive excellence on our campus, and we will continue our work to effect real and meaningful change so every member of our community is welcomed and valued.”

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that there was a grammatical error in the chancellor’s statement.