The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Chief of Police Andy Stephenson steps down

Siri Patterson, Managing Editor
August 23, 2024
Tucker Wulff
App State Police is located at 461 Rivers St.

App Police Chief Andy Stephenson announced he will step down from his position at the end of the month, said Senior Director of Public Relations Anna Oakes in an email Wednesday. 

Stephenson accepted a position on the Safety and Emergency Operations team at the UNC System. Oakes said Stephenson will work under Frederick Sellers, the vice president of Safety and Emergency Operations. 

In addition to serving as chief of police, Stephenson held the role of director of public safety since June 2017, according to Appalachian Today

No interim has been named at this time.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Appalachian
$0
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Siri Patterson
Siri Patterson, Managing Editor
Siri Patterson (she/her/hers) is a junior journalism major with a minor in political science. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.
Tucker Wulff
Tucker Wulff, Reporter
Tucker Wulff (Senior, English - Creative Writing Major with a minor in Communication). Tucker is from Fort Collins, Colorado, but his family moved to Greenville, South Carolina in 2010. Soon after moving to South Carolina, Tucker began learning how to play the guitar and to write music. All the while, he developed a love for writing stories. His passion for music and writing led him to App State to study Creative Writing. While at App, Tucker discovered a new passion for journalism and decided to join The Appalachian. Tucker is a hard-working student who cares for what others have to say and greatly values having an open-mind.
Donate to The Appalachian
$0
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal