Chief of Police Andy Stephenson steps down

App Police Chief Andy Stephenson announced he will step down from his position at the end of the month, said Senior Director of Public Relations Anna Oakes in an email Wednesday.
Stephenson accepted a position on the Safety and Emergency Operations team at the UNC System. Oakes said Stephenson will work under Frederick Sellers, the vice president of Safety and Emergency Operations.
In addition to serving as chief of police, Stephenson held the role of director of public safety since June 2017, according to Appalachian Today.
No interim has been named at this time.