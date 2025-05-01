College Gameday broadcaster Lee Corso set to retire, ends 38-year run

ESPN broadcaster Lee Corso will retire after week one of the 2025 college football season, ending a 38-year run on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Lee Corso joined College GameDay in 1987 and became a fan favorite for his signature headgear picks, a tradition that began Oct. 5, 1996, when he wore Brutus Buckeye to predict an Ohio State win in Columbus. He is the last remaining member of the show’s original cast.

“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso said in a press release from ESPN on April 17. “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.”

On Sept. 10, 2022, App State traveled to College Station, Texas, to face No. 6 Texas A&M. The Mountaineers shocked the college football world with a 17-14 upset over the No. 6 ranked Aggies — their first win against a top-10 opponent since defeating No. 5 Michigan in 2007.

Before App State’s 2022 win, ESPN’s College GameDay show was originally scheduled to broadcast the highly anticipated matchup between No. 13 Miami and Texas A&M. But the Mountaineers’ win over Texas A&M dramatically altered the College GameDay plan.

Following the Mountaineers’ upset victory, ESPN instead chose to travel to Boone, marking the first time College GameDay visited App State.

“I saw the reaction, post-A&M game, the parade mentality, like charging into the downtown city, that was frickin’ fantastic,” said David Pollack, an ESPN College GameDay analyst, in an interview with ABC Channel 13 News. “So, I was like, ‘This is going to be awesome.’”

During the program, Corso said, “It’s the home of the giant killers, the App State Mountaineers,” a term that echoed throughout the college football world. “Troy, no chance. Troy, no chance,” he added, while putting on App State’s mascot head.

Over 2.8 million people tuned in the last hour of the program, making it the most watched of the first three shows of the season, according to ESPN.

On fourth down with 2 seconds left, App State quarterback Chase Brice launched a 53-yard Hail Mary. The ball was tipped by teammate Dalton Stroman near the 5-yard line and caught by Christian Horn, who ran into the end zone, giving the Mountaineers a 32-28 victory over the Trojans and a win on College GameDay.

In a video shared by Kirk Herbstreit, Corso praised App State and the town of Boone, calling it “a beautiful place.” Corso also commented on the quaint hotel where he and Herbstreit were staying, adding to the charm of the visit. His admiration for the area was echoed during the live College GameDay broadcast.