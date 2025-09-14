COLUMN: So you’re a senior; what now?

If you’re anything like me, you might be wondering how to prepare for graduation and post-graduation life, build your resume and find internships, all while simultaneously trying to make the most of your senior year. Here’s how I plan on navigating my last year at App State.

Start planning for graduation now

If you’re graduating this fall or in the upcoming spring semester, make sure you apply to graduate through your AppalNet account under academic records. Do this sooner rather than later. It’s recommended you apply the semester before, so if you’re graduating next spring, apply this semester. If you’re graduating this semester, it’s not too late to apply. The last day to apply to be included in the Commencement Ceremony is Nov. 7.

Have your credits in order

It might seem self explanatory, but make sure you’re hitting all the academic requirements. No one wants to miss credits for that one class you needed to graduate. Check DegreeWorks to make sure you’re on the right track and don’t be afraid to reach out to your academic advisor regarding credits and other requirements.

What about grad school?

If you’re planning on going to graduate school shortly after getting your undergraduate degree, start looking into schools and their programs. Make sure you’re aware of their application process and deadlines. If you’re unsure about graduate school, I’m right there with you. It doesn’t hurt to look into it, but don’t stress if you don’t want to go to graduate school right now. Or, at all.

Take advantage of the career development center

I recently received an email from the career coach assigned to my college, the College of Fine and Applied Arts. These coaches work similarly to our academic advisors, but they are designed to help with internships, job interviews, building a resume or anything else career-related. Check your email or visit the Career Development Center.

Explore different opportunities

Be open to new possibilities, especially if you’re unsure what you want to do post-graduation. It’s helpful to have some experience prior to entering the business world, even when you’re not set on a specific career path yet. As someone with a broad major that opens up various career opportunities, I may not know exactly where I want to end up professionally, but I’m open to exploring different paths.

Look into internships, job listings and any other resources App State has to offer. For example, the Department of Communication offers an event, usually held around March, called Spring Forward. The event invites alumni who graduated from the communications program to share their experience in their respective fields, as well as give advice to current students.

We all know the phrase, “It’s not what you know; it’s who you know.” Alumni can help you get connections in a particular job that interests you. It’s a good idea to reach out to some of your professors and ask for guidance. Having a professional relationship with a professor in your major can help with job opportunities or internships.

Make the most of it

Lastly, don’t take it too seriously. While it’s important to be prepared for the future, you have your whole life ahead of you. You don’t have to have it all figured out — I certainly don’t — and it’s not guaranteed that you’ll stay in the same industry for your whole career either.

Make sure you have a healthy balance between work and play. Do what you would normally do in any other academic year. Hang out with friends, make some new ones, participate in extracurriculars, binge watch your favorite show, pick up a new hobby — anything that brings you joy. The bottom line is, you’ll never have this college experience again, so make the most of it.