Cup of Brew & Resume Review perks students’ resumes up

Steps students must take in preparation for the future can oftentimes be difficult. Perhaps, free coffee can help. The Cup of Brew & Resume Review provides all that a student needs to get a job with the perks of a free coffee to get you through the day.

“The relaxed setting of Cup of Brew & Resume Review gives the feeling more of a conversation rather than an intense meeting,” senior Languages, Literature & Cultures major JoJo Tompkins said.

The event is still relatively new; it was created about a year ago, Brown said.

“Students often feel more comfortable when they do not feel the pressure of setting up a formal meeting and intentionally having to put themselves under that kind of stress,” Assistant Director of Career Exploration Michelle Brown said.

Cup of Brew & Resume Review helps in providing App State students a calm and resourceful environment where they receive feedback on how to correct their resumes.

Although services are offered every week, usually around university events such as career fairs, we see an increase in students stopping by, Brown said.

In addition to the Cup of Brew & Resume Review, the career studio, located in the John E. Thomas building, offers a similar experience to receive help on resumes from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Both meeting places are meant to serve as an informal, relaxed, but beneficial space where students can ask questions and best learn how to make themselves stand out on a piece of paper, said Brown.

“We use both of these fantastic events to educate students on what career exploration can do for you; we want students to know that we are here to help,” Brown said.

Students can stop in Crossroads Cafe every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to1 p.m. to receive advice on how to enhance their resumes, or visit the career studio from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the JET building.