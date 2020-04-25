Davis-Gaither goes No. 107 to the Cincinatti Bangles

The Cincinnati Bangles have selected former App State outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither with the 107th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

After teammate Darrynton Evans went No. 93 to the Titans, Davis-Gaither’s selection marks the first time two App State players have been drafted before the fourth round.

App State is the first G5 program with two picks in the 2020 NFL Draft and it is the first time ever the Sun Belt has had two players selected this early in the draft.

Davis-Gaither is the second highest draft selection fir a Sun Belt linebacker and is the fourth highest pick for an App State defender.

The Thomasville native is a five-time bowl champion and four-time Sun Belt champion in his career with the Mountaineers. In 2019, he was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 104 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, eight pass breakups, an interception, and a game-winning field goal block at UNC-Chapel Hill on Sept. 21.

Davis-Gaither recorded 21 reps on the bench press at the 2020 NFL Combine. He measured at 6 feet 1 inch and weighed in at 224 pounds.