Edie Tugman projected for Boone Town Council

Edie Tugman won one of the two unexpired seats on the Boone Town Council Nov. 2 with 43.59% of the unexpired term votes.

Tugman moved to Boone for the first time in 1964. She worked in the insurance industry for the majority of her career.

“I decided to run because my father said all through my highschool years,” said Tugman on the Mind Your Business podcast. “You can not make change from the outside.”

Tugman said she values local businesses over large corporations and is in favor of a buffer zone between the expanding commercial area of Boone and residential areas. She believes affordable housing should be a priority for the Town Council and residents should have a larger voice, according to the Boone area chamber of commerce podcast, “Mind Your Business.”

“I really believe in the preservation of the integrity of Boone,” Tugman said.