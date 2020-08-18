Faculty Senate recommends Blue Ridge Ballroom as on-campus voting site

The App State Faculty Senate voted symbolically to recommend the Plemmons Student Union’s Blue Ridge Ballroom be the on-campus voting site Monday.

Faculty approved the resolution overwhelmingly 36-1 with four abstentions.

The on-campus voting site is up in the air after the Watauga County Board of Elections approved two plans to submit to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. One plan is to host the voting site in the Blue Ridge Ballroom or the solarium in the Plemmons Student Union while the other plan calls for the Holmes Convocation Center as the site.

Because the plans were not unanimous, the NCSBOE has to decide at the Aug. 31 meeting. In 2016, over 6,400 people voted in the Blue Ridge Ballroom in total.

The Blue Ridge Ballroom has had issues in the past with the state suing to block the on-campus voting site in 2014. A republican member of the Watauga County BOE also tried to block the on-campus voting site in 2017.

Early voting begins on Oct. 9.