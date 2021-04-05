Fans face disappointment, Luke Combs concert postponed

App State and Boone fans face another disappointment after Luke Combs announced his May 1 performance at Kidd Brewer Stadium will be rescheduled.

On Monday, Combs announced via Twitter that his performance in App State’s football stadium will not be happening due to North Carolina COVID-19 restrictions.

Combs didn’t announce a new date yet, but all tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.

According to an email the university sent out, App State and Live Nation will provide details for refunds once a rescheduled date is announced if ticket holders cannot attend the new concert date.

Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced an increase in the mass gathering limit, increasing venue capacity for live performance to 50%. Kidd Brewer Stadium, which can seat 30,000 people, could allow 4,500 fans. However, mass gatherings outdoors are limited to 100.

Comb’s performance at The Rock was originally scheduled for May 2, 2020, and was moved to May of this year because of the pandemic.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment in Combs rescheduling the show a second time.

“I don’t mind waiting, even though I’m dying to get out to this show. Postponed is a lot better than canceled,” Jonathan Bym wrote on Twitter.

In an Instagram story, Combs encouraged fans to keep an eye on their inbox and his social media for the updated performance date.

Trust me, I’ll be holding onto my floor seat,” Twitter user Conner Collette wrote.

Fans can check the Ticketmaster website for more information and the Live Nation website for the rescheduled date when it is decided.