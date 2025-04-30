The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

FAREWELL COLUMN: A copy editor’s comments

Vivian Parks, Chief Copy Editor
April 30, 2025
Hayden Wittenborn

While I don’t write very often for The Appalachian, if you walked into the newsroom at all this year, you’ve seen me editing. You may have seen me close my laptop and smile after a writer spelled “fiance” as “feyonce,” or laugh about Emily Simpson using Roman numerals for sports stats. But as much as Jenna Guzman hates the word, my “journey” as Chief Copy Editor has come to a close. 

Through years of PDF night delusions, Ed Board dinners and errors in print that haunt me, I think back to the freshman anthropology major who walked into room 217 in August 2022 not knowing copy editing was even an option. 

I have a few special thank yous from my time here. Our former Chief Copy Editor Jade Ogle started it all for me. I always felt like I was part of the team with Jade.

When I couldn’t edit one more caption or newsletter, Ethan Batchelor never failed to drive around the High Country in the middle of the night just to talk. 

When I couldn’t look at the manifest anymore or check one more group chat, Kaitlyn Close was there to go to a football game, go to Los or sit on the couch to watch “Bluey.”

To Jenna, my Editor-in-Chief of two years, thank you for believing in me and for trusting me with your dream of having the Hispanic Heritage Month special section. 

Thank you to everyone who has been with me through the best and worst of times for three years. 

The Appalachian became my home away from home, and I wish Brooklyn Smith the best of luck with the rollercoaster that is being Chief Copy Editor. While I will go out into the world of anthropology, the world of journalism will be with me through every walk of life.

