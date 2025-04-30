The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

FAREWELL COLUMN: Found in translation

Omar Alvarez Valencia, Translations Editor
April 30, 2025
Hayden Wittenborn

Being an actuarial science major who is used to working on complex mathematical formulas, finance concepts and endless spreadsheets, I never imagined that the newsroom would become the place where I’d feel most at home. 

As a sophomore searching for a deeper sense of community and belonging, joining The Appalachian never crossed my mind — that was, until my close friend, Kayla Masterman, introduced me to a brand-new role on the Editorial Board: Translations Editor. In that moment, something clicked. It felt as though the position had been crafted specifically for me.

Taking on this role allowed me not only to embrace and enhance my native language at a predominately white institution, but also to give back meaningfully to the community that has so deeply shaped my college experience. Being part of the first Spanish-language news content in the area became more than just a responsibility; it became a passion and an honor.

I quickly found myself captivated by the vibrant culture of room 235. Laughter filled icebreakers during our weekly meetings, sips of coffee from the trusty baby pink Keurig on sleepy mornings and those peaceful midday naps on the worn-in newsroom couch will forever be some of my most cherished college memories. 

However, it’s the genuine friendships and the nurturing community within The Appalachian that gave me an unmatched sense of purpose.

Being surrounded daily by individuals so deeply committed, passionate and sincere has continually inspired me to strive for growth. As I move forward, the experience I’ve gained in this newsroom will stay with me as a constant reminder to always seek out the places, and people, that inspire the best in myself.

I proudly leave this position, excited and optimistic about the continued growth and bright future of the Translations Desk.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$7425
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Omar Alvarez Valencia
Omar Alvarez Valencia, Translations Editor
Omar Alvarez Valencia is a third year Actuarial Science Major with a minor in Statistics. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Hayden Wittenborn
Hayden Wittenborn, Photo Editor
Hayden Wittenborn (she/her) is a senior advertising major and business minor, from Cary, N.C. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$7425
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal