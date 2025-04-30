FAREWELL COLUMN: Found in translation

Being an actuarial science major who is used to working on complex mathematical formulas, finance concepts and endless spreadsheets, I never imagined that the newsroom would become the place where I’d feel most at home.

As a sophomore searching for a deeper sense of community and belonging, joining The Appalachian never crossed my mind — that was, until my close friend, Kayla Masterman, introduced me to a brand-new role on the Editorial Board: Translations Editor. In that moment, something clicked. It felt as though the position had been crafted specifically for me.

Taking on this role allowed me not only to embrace and enhance my native language at a predominately white institution, but also to give back meaningfully to the community that has so deeply shaped my college experience. Being part of the first Spanish-language news content in the area became more than just a responsibility; it became a passion and an honor.

I quickly found myself captivated by the vibrant culture of room 235. Laughter filled icebreakers during our weekly meetings, sips of coffee from the trusty baby pink Keurig on sleepy mornings and those peaceful midday naps on the worn-in newsroom couch will forever be some of my most cherished college memories.

However, it’s the genuine friendships and the nurturing community within The Appalachian that gave me an unmatched sense of purpose.

Being surrounded daily by individuals so deeply committed, passionate and sincere has continually inspired me to strive for growth. As I move forward, the experience I’ve gained in this newsroom will stay with me as a constant reminder to always seek out the places, and people, that inspire the best in myself.

I proudly leave this position, excited and optimistic about the continued growth and bright future of the Translations Desk.