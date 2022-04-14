Farewell column: Thanks for everything

The summer before my first year I transferred to App State, I had already become the graphics editor. Not even knowing what the campus looked like or where Boone was at the time, I became a part of an organization that has honestly made my college experience the best four years. Despite being one of the only designers, the long work weeks, and countless all-nighters, I still wouldn’t trade it for anything else.

I’ve gone through four Editor-in-Chiefs, multiple amazing editorial boards and two advisors. I can’t express enough how much of a huge impact everyone has had on me from the time we’ve worked together, whether some know it or not. I can’t thank this organization enough for all the things I was able to do and all the friends and people I was able to meet, as well as giving me the opportunity to hold my position for as long as I did and for letting me have the freedom to experiment and learn along the way. I can definitely say my last year was definitely worth it and has the best group of editors I’ve worked with since I’ve been here. I’m really proud of what we’ve done, and I can’t wait to see where we all end up in the future.

I’m not one to write a lot, but with this being my first and last article, it seems like a fitting end to my time on the paper, especially coming from someone behind the scenes. It’s been a pretty good run, and I can’t thank everyone enough for everything and for making it a really great four years.