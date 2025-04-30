FAREWELL COLUMN: @theappalachian signing off

In August of 2023, I texted a friend of mine, “I think I’m gonna go to a meeting for The Appalachian tn. The marketing desk sounds interesting, so I’m gonna go and see.”

As a sophomore advertising major, I was honestly just looking to add to my resume. Little did sophomore year Nora know she would be writing a farewell column as the Digital Marketing Director of The Appalachian nearly two years later.

My goal for the position was to integrate social media to be a more personal and engaging space where we could tell people’s stories while also giving the community content that they enjoyed. Something I’ll always be proud of is creating the TikTok account for The Appalachian to be able to engage with wider audiences and connect with more App State students.

As I sit here reflecting on my time with The Appalachian, I think of how immersive and unique this experience has been. From wanting nearly no involvement to working on the social media for hours on end, and from knowing one single person to working with some of the best people I’ve met in my college career. There’s so many experiences that molded my college career and being part of The Appalachian is definitely one of them.

I couldn’t end this farewell without a special shout-out to the person who has molded my experience with The Appalachian the most. Emily Escobedo-Ramirez has been an absolute joy to work alongside. She has always been there for me, whether that meant advice on what to do, an incoming crash out or when a debrief was needed.

I don’t know what’s next to come for @theappalachain, but what I do know is that I’ll be following (and liking and commenting) every step of the way.