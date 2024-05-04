The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

2
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

3
El comité de diversidad, equidad, e inclusión y enlace del gobierno estudiantil Amarah Din habla en la junta de la SGA en la sala Linville Falls el cinco de marzo.

App State students say goodbye to the free expression tunnels

4
After roughly 30 years of running, Legends closes its doors for good. Sep. 15, 2023.

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

5
BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

BREAKING: Stabbing occurs at Peacock Hall

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Leah’s Lens: The understated accomplishments of graduates

Leah’s Lens: The understated accomplishments of graduates

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: ‘Escape from the Planet of the AP Style’

Farewell column: ‘Escape from the Planet of the AP Style’

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: Trust the process

Farewell column: Trust the process

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: This is the way

Farewell column: This is the way

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: A&C you later!

Farewell column: A&C you later!

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: Snapshot!

Farewell column: Snapshot!

May 3, 2024

Farewell column: This is the way

Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
May 3, 2024
Farewell+column%3A+This+is+the+way

In August 2021, I found myself heading toward my first club meeting tucked away in the back of the Plemmons Student Union in a hallway I had no idea existed. At that point in time, I didn’t know what I wanted to do during my time in school and was just looking for something to do.

  Little did I know, I was taking the first steps toward one of the best decisions I have ever made.

Three years later, I’ve had the best seats in the house to some of the best moments in App State history. From court stormings to game winning field goals to upsets over ranked teams, not to mention the countless stories, hundreds of tweets and late nights spent writing and editing. I’ve gotten to experience it all through The Appalachian.

But all good things must come to an end. This is the way of things.

None of this would be possible without the laundry list of people who’ve supported me. I cannot thank all of you enough and this is just a small token of my everlasting gratitude.

To my mom, dad and my two sisters Lauren and Brooke, y’all drive me insane at times, but I’m so fortunate we’re family. 

To the friends I’ve made along the way, thank you for being a part of my journey and allowing me to be a part of yours. I can’t wait to see the next chapters being written in your stories.

To The Appalachian, thank you for teaching me about journalism, life and so much more. To everyone who has been a part of the sports desk during my time, it’s been an honor.

I’m looking forward to what my future holds and hope to see the same stellar work being produced from the newsroom. 

This is the way.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1386
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Ethan Smith
Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
Ethan Smith (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1386
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *