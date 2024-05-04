Farewell column: This is the way

In August 2021, I found myself heading toward my first club meeting tucked away in the back of the Plemmons Student Union in a hallway I had no idea existed. At that point in time, I didn’t know what I wanted to do during my time in school and was just looking for something to do.

Little did I know, I was taking the first steps toward one of the best decisions I have ever made.

Three years later, I’ve had the best seats in the house to some of the best moments in App State history. From court stormings to game winning field goals to upsets over ranked teams, not to mention the countless stories, hundreds of tweets and late nights spent writing and editing. I’ve gotten to experience it all through The Appalachian.

But all good things must come to an end. This is the way of things.

None of this would be possible without the laundry list of people who’ve supported me. I cannot thank all of you enough and this is just a small token of my everlasting gratitude.

To my mom, dad and my two sisters Lauren and Brooke, y’all drive me insane at times, but I’m so fortunate we’re family.

To the friends I’ve made along the way, thank you for being a part of my journey and allowing me to be a part of yours. I can’t wait to see the next chapters being written in your stories.

To The Appalachian, thank you for teaching me about journalism, life and so much more. To everyone who has been a part of the sports desk during my time, it’s been an honor.

I’m looking forward to what my future holds and hope to see the same stellar work being produced from the newsroom.

This is the way.