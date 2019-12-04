Five score in double figures as Mountaineers beat St. Andrews 90-58
December 3, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
App State men’s basketball knocked off D-II opponent St. Andrews 90-58 at the Holmes Convocation Center on Tuesday night. Sophomore guard Adrian Delph led the Mountaineers with 19 points off the bench on 7-of-12 shooting and 5-for-9 from beyond the arc.
Junior guard Justin Forrest added 14 points and six assists off the bench and redshirt sophomore James Lewis Jr. registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman forward Kendall Lewis scored 12 and senior guard O’Showen Williams put up 11. Lewis also had a team-high four steals in the contest.
St. Andrews took a 15-14 lead with 11:50 to go in the first half and Mountaineers first-year head coach Dustin Kerns called a timeout. Out of the timeout, App State went on a 13-0 scoring run, opening up a 27-15 lead. The Mountaineers would never relinquish that lead, going on to win 90-58.
App State dominated on the scoreboard as well as the glass and out rebounded the Knights 41-24 overall. The Mountaineers also forced 28 turnovers while only turning it over 12 times.
The Mountaineers have nearly two weeks before their next game. They travel to Howard on Dec. 14 to start a four-game road trip. The team’s next home game is Jan. 2 against Sun Belt opponent Georgia State.
Email: albrightsj@appstate.edu
Twitter: @silasalbright
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.