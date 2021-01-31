Former App State MBB starter Kendall Lewis enters transfer portal

Former App State sophomore forward Kendall Lewis sets up for a three during the Mountaineers’ 78-76 overtime loss to Bowling Green Nov. 30 in Boone.

Sophomore forward Kendall Lewis is no longer part of the App State basketball program, the team announced on Jan. 19. However, it’s not immediately clear why Lewis is departing the team.

“We wish him the best of luck with his future,” head coach Dustin Kerns said in the announcement. “This is a personal matter and no further comment will be made.”

Lewis entered the 2020-21 season poised to improve upon his 7.4 point-per-game and four rebound-per-game freshman year. The Georgia native logged those numbers while starting less than half of the Mountaineers’ games last season.

Through the first nine games of his second year in Boone, Lewis averaged 9.9 PPG, 1.7 assists per game and 4.1 RPG, all improvements from his freshman year numbers. He reached double figures in four of those games, including back-to-back 17 and 15-point performances against NC Wesleyan and Tennessee, and was the team’s fourth highest scorer.

The sophomore last suited up for the Mountaineers on Dec. 22 against the Auburn Tigers, where he posted four points, one rebound and two steals in a season-low 12 minutes.