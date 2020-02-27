Former App State QB Armanti Edwards signs with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades

Two-time FCS National Champion and Walter Payton Award winner Armanti Edwards has signed with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL. Edwards played for App State from 2006-09.

Legendary App State quarterback and two-time FCS national champion Armanti Edwards is joining the XFL in its inaugural year.

Edwards was most recently a member of the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League, where he was a focal point of their offense as a wide receiver. He joined the team in 2017 and immediately made an impact finishing the year with 962 receiving yards.

In the 2019 season, he finished with 69 catches for 1014 yards and seven touchdowns. These were new career highs in yards and touchdowns, improving his stock to join the XFL.

After his contract expired with the Argonauts on Feb. 11, he signed with the XFL’s Team 9, which is the league’s practice squad, where players are called up from to join one of the eight teams.

On Feb. 25, Edwards signed with the Dallas Renegades and was in practice on the same day.

The Dallas Renegades are 2-1 on the season and are hopeful that Edwards will be an important addition and find success with quarterback Landry Jones.

As a true freshman at App State, Edwards led the team to a national championship and finished the year with 3404 yards and 30 total touchdowns to win the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year.

In his second year, the Mountaineers completed one of the most famous upsets in college football history, knocking off No. 5 Michigan 34-32. This was the beginning of a strong year for him, as he led the team to its third straight national title.

As a junior and senior, Edwards was Southern Conference Player of the Year as well as the Walter Payton Award winner, which is awarded to the best FCS offensive player. He had a decorated career as a Mountaineer and finished his career as the all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns at App State, but the touchdown record has since been overtaken by Taylor Lamb.

After college, the Carolina Panthers drafted Edwards in the third round and he had a brief career in the NFL before joining the CFL.

The Renegades play their Week 4 game on March 1 against the Houston Roughnecks at 4 p.m. on FS1, and Edwards is expected to be in the rotation at WR.