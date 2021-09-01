Gardin + Evans encourage vaccines, mask mandate adherence

SGA released a statement Tuesday emphasizing the importance of wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

The Gardin + Evans administration said adhering to the university mask mandate and getting a COVID-19 vaccine will pave the way for a return to normalcy.

“If vaccination numbers continue to rise among students, our administration will have a higher chance of successfully advocating for the mask mandate to be rescinded,” read the statement released on SGA’s Instagram.

App State students, faculty and staff are required to wear masks in all indoor locations on campus unless they are in an enclosed residential area or actively eating or drinking.

This decision came Aug. 4, in line with CDC guidance, after Watauga County was deemed to have substantial COVID-19 transmission. Watauga County is now in the high transmission category.

“While we are excited to have returned to in-person classes, this return relies entirely on us following these recommendations and minimizing the spread of COVID-19 to keep students, faculty, and the greater Boone community safe,” the statement read.

According to the statement, COVID-19 vaccinations are free and available through the university. Students who submit their vaccination status in their MedPortal are eligible to win prizes, including scholarships, parking passes and University Bookstore gift cards.

“The only way to end this pandemic and get back to normal is to work together, continue to wear masks, and reach herd immunity through vaccinations,” the statement read. “We hope that everyone has a safe, healthy, and rewarding first semester.”